29-year department veteran tabbed as Wilson’s next police chief

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson Police Department veteran of almost three decades was named its next police chief, according to an announcement from the City on Monday.

Maj. Scott Biddle will be the department’s next police chief, effective June 1. The 29-year Wilson Police Department veteran will replace Chief Thomas Hopkins, who announced his retirement on Thursday.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the outstanding men and women of the Wilson Police Department,” Biddle said. “I look forward to continuing our legacy of building partnerships within the community to meet our challenges together. The Wilson Police Department will always work hard to contribute to Wilson’s tradition as an outstanding place to live and raise a family.”

Biddle joined the department in September 1992 after graduating from West Virginia University. He worked his way through the ranks and was promoted to major in 2011. He recently warned the Wilson Human Relations Commissions’ highest honor, the Paul Lee Stevens Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Like his predecessor, Biddle has a longstanding commitment to community and youth outreach. He was a founder of the Wilson Police Athletics League in 1994. He has coached youth baseball for more than 20 years and also coaches football and baseball at Toisnot Middle School, according to a news release from the City.

“Major Biddle is not only a great leader within the Wilson Police Department, he’s an outstanding citizen of our community,” said Wilson City Manager Grant Goings. “His passion for the Wilson Police Department and our City is contagious. He will be a great Chief and an outstanding mentor to the future leaders of our department. I am honored to have the privilege of appointing him as our next Chief of Police.”