RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – An second 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in a February double shooting near Raeford that left one dead.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 23 in the 2600 block of Lindsay Raod just after 12:45 a.m.

Hoke County deputies responded to the scene and found the body of 18-year-old Joshua Demetrius Crooks, Jr. They also found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the 18-year-old woman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Main for treatment.

On June 8, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Nyana Finesse Lilly was arrested without incident with help from U.S. Marshals, and Army Criminal Investigation Division in connection with the shooting.

Nyana Finesse Lilly (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

She has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Lilly is being held without bond.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said Kevin Elijah-Simeon Chapel was arrested with the help of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Jackson Military Police, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was extradited back to Hoke County where he was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any further information, please contact Det. Rentz at (910) 875-5111