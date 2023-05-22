RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The pilot has died after the second of two small plane crashes less than three hours apart Sunday in central North Carolina.

Officials already reported that a pilot died in a plane crash Sunday in Orange County.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is reporting that the pilot in a Warren County crash near Lake Gaston has also died.

The first crash was around 12:15 p.m. and involved a single-engine Beech V35 near Rougemont in Orange County, according to the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, a Cessna R182 crashed just blocks from the shoreline of Lake Gaston, officials said.

Photo by Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Dept.

The crashed plane is visible near a tree line near Lake Gaston Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 photo by Harrison Grubb

Photo by Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Dept.

Photo by Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Dept.

One person aboard the plane was seriously burned and was taken by a helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, according to Joel Bartholomew, director of Warren County Emergency Management. Fire officials said the patient was taken to a burn center.

The FAA reported Monday that the person died. The preliminary report Monday said the plane crashed “for unknown reasons.”

An airstrip, Nocarva Airport, is located in the area and the plane crashed into trees at the south end while taking off from the airstrip, according to the NTSB.

The crash happened in a residential area in the 100 block of Cedarwood Street north of Macon, Bartholomew said.