2nd injured NC SBI agent discharged from UNC Burn Center following July explosion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The second North Carolina SBI agent injured in a July explosion in Sampson County was released from the UNC Burn Center on Monday, according to a press release from the SBI.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Luper suffered burns when an explosive device detonated at a Sampson County home on July 26.

Luper underwent surgery at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill and was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 5.

A second agent, Special Agent Brian Joy, was also injured in the explosion and was in critical condition as recently as early August.

On Monday, Joy was released from the hospital after suffering serious injuries in the explosion.

“Brian is now at home with his family where he will continue to recover,” the release says.

Luper is scheduled to have another surgery on his shoulder on Tuesday, according to officials.

The explosion that injured the two stemmed from an incident that began around lunchtime July 25 when Sampson County deputies initiated a traffic stop around U.S. routes 13 and 421.

A K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies found explosive devices inside the vehicle and took the driver, 33-year-old Jimmy Tyndall, into custody.

Investigators went to Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Road where they reported seeing bomb-making materials in plain view. Nearby homes were evacuated, said Lt. Marcus Smith with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was obtained and executed that evening at Tyndall’s home.

Once authorities got to the home on JV Farm Road in Dunn, they located bomb-making materials in a cabin on the property behind the home.

Once the materials were located, the SBI’s bomb squad was called in. Joy and Luper were in Sampson County assisting the sheriff’s office. The search stretched from Thursday night into Friday morning, the SBI said.

According to authorities, while the agents were “conducting a render safe mission,” an explosion occurred and both men were injured.

Joy was airlifted to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. Luper was also taken to the burn center for treatment, but not via LifeFlight.

No deputies were injured in the explosion, Smith said.

Tyndall is charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of mephedrone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

