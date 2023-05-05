PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a second man in connection with the late-April shooting of a teen in a vehicle.

Deputies said Friday that 26-year-old Wayne Lee Wilson Jr., no address given, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Wilson was jailed under a $125,000 secured bond and is due in court May 15.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on April 26 when suspects in an SUV fired into another vehicle at the junction of Moore Mountain and Hamlets Chapel roads, the sheriff’s office said.

A 17-year-old victim was injured in the shooting. The person, whose gender was not released, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from a hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators also identified Brian Julius Blackwell, 21, of Pittsboro, as a potential suspect and found him April 28 at Seaforth High School in Pittsboro where he was trying to pick up another student, deputies said. Blackwell is not a student at the high school.

Upon searching the vehicle Blackwell was driving, drugs were discovered, leading to his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Blackwell is charged with:

maintaining/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance.

discharging weapon into occupied property.

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blackwell’s bond also was set at $125,000 and he is also due in court May 15.