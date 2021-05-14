2nd man charged in murder of Moore County hemp farmer at South Carolina airport

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities have charged a second man in connection with a murder at the Hartsville Airport.

Ronnie James McDougal Jr. is now facing a murder charge. He turned himself in at the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

A North Carolina hemp farmer, Christopher Benton McLeod, was killed in the shooting in February at the airport. His father said they had flown to the Hartsville Regional Airport so his son could sell hemp.

The McLeods were waiting to hear from the men to make the transaction when the father told his son he had a bad feeling and wanted them to go, according to police. Christopher McLeod then met with the suspects, and the father said he heard a gunshot and his son yell.

Deputies found a small black pistol about five feet away from McLeod, according to the incident report.

Deangelo Marquell McFarland also was arrested and charged with murder in March. He faces additional charges of possession of a stolen gun, and drug possession charges, according to booking records. McFarland previously had been arrested in 2017 and charged with attempted murder in connection with a separate shooting.