2nd man charged with murder after man’s body found by girlfriend, children in Nash County

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man was arrested in connection with an Aug. 13 murder in Whitakers, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

Adarius Deonte-Ray Johnson was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerome Lynch.

Lynch’s body was found by his girlfriend and two small children in the backyard of a home on U.S. 301 in Whitakers. Taquan Devon Stokes had already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, as well.

Johnson, also known as “Kush,” was also served with an outstanding warrant from Rocky Mount police for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a news release said.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

