2nd murder arrest made after Harnett County teen shot as she slept, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A second arrest was made Friday night in the deadly shooting of a Harnett County high school student while she was sleeping last month, officials said Saturday.

Iyania Rhone, 18, was asleep when someone fired several rounds into her Bunnlevel-Erwin Road home in Erwin from a car on very early on March 23.

Rhone was struck in the pelvic area and was transported to Cape Fear Valley hospital where she later died, the sheriff’s office said.

Rhone was a senior at Harnett Central High School.

A day after the shooting, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Baron Lee Lyons Jr., 27, of Apex, was taken into custody.

Lyons was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Baron Lee Lyons Jr. and Jaylan Kashon Jackson (HCSO)

At the time, a warrant was issued for Jaylan Kashon Jackson, 18, of Angier.

Friday night, Wake County deputies discovered Jackson “hiding in an apartment” in the 300 block of Bargate Drive in Cary, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Jackson has been taken back to Harnett County, Wake County officials said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: