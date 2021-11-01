2nd Northwood High School student dies following crash

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – School social workers and counselors are available at Northwood High School after a second student died following an Oct. 23 crash that also claimed the life of a junior, officials said.

According to Chatham County Schools, 16-year-old sophomore Desmond Patterson died from injuries suffered in the Oct. 23 on Old Graham Road in Chatham County. Patterson was the passenger in the car.

The driver, 18-year-old junior Bryan Vilchis, died at the scene. Vilchis played football at Northwood in his first two years at the school, officials said.

“This is an extremely painful time for our Northwood staff and students,” said Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson. “We grieve with Desmond’s and Bryan’s families and mourn their loss.”

Northwood Principal Bradford Walston said the loss of two students has been devastating.

“Our hearts go out to Desmond’s and Bryan’s families,” Walston said. “For both the students and staff who knew them personally or who have after this tragedy come to know the kind of young men they were, this has taken a heavy toll. We want our students and their families to know that we are here for them and will continue to provide whatever support our students need as they grieve.”