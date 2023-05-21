MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A second small plane has crashed in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The first crash, which killed one person, was around 12:15 p.m. involving a single-engine plane near Rougemont in Orange County, according to the FAA and NTSB.

Around 3:15 p.m., a plane crashed just blocks from the shoreline of Lake Gaston in Warren County, officials said.

The latest crash happened in a residential area in the 100 block of Cedarwood Street north of Macon, according to Joel Bartholomew, director of Warren County Emergency Management.

There is no word about injuries in the second small plane crash, which happened less than a half mile from the Virginia border.