ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The last of two suspects in a deadly Roxboro shooting from Thursday night is now in custody, police said.

The incident was reported as “shots fired” at 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Jones Street, according to a news release from the Roxboro Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Mikelle Shawn Bailey, 52, of Roxboro, dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

By Friday, police had issued warrants for two suspects, but only had one in custody.

Christopher Street, 35 of Roxboro, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bailey’s death, according to the news release.

Demarr Johnson, 33 of Roxboro, was charged with first-degree murder but was not in custody, police said.

Johnson was taken into custody, according to a Saturday news release from police.

Both suspects are held without bond in the Person County Jail.

Roxboro police said county deputies helped with Johnson’s arrest.

“A special thank you to Person County Sheriff’s Office for all of the assistance in the investigation,” officers said in the Saturday release.