ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they have arrested a second teenager in connection with a weekend shooting that killed a man and wounded another in broad daylight at a Rocky Mount park.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said Tuesday that Jermaine Debrew, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The arrest comes on the heels of the death of 24-year-old Rodrick Battle who died in the daytime shooting.

Debrew is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Facility without bond.

His arrest came one day after police arrested 18-year-old Ronnie Slade at his home in Rocky Mount. He and Debrew both face the same charges.

The incident was reported as “shots fired” at Martin Luther King Park at 800 E. Virginia St., according to a news release from the police department.

Police found two shooting victims when they arrived. One of them, Battle, died at the scene, and the other, a 19-year-old man was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment. His condition is still unknown at this time.