3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported at Franklin County nursing home, total up to 14

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County health officials have reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths at the Louisburg Nursing Center.

Officials say the total number of deaths associated with the facility are up to 14.

Additionally, nine of the facility’s residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19.

In total, 53 of the 61 residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Fourteen of those residents have died as a result of the virus.

Thirty residents currently living at the facility remain positive for coronavirus. Eight residents have emerged negative for the virus, officials said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: