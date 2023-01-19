HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed.

On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West 10th St. in Roanoke Rapids was robbed.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Family Dollar on N.C. 48 in Roanoke Rapids was robbed.

In each robbery, the suspect is described as a male who was wearing black clothing and was armed with a handgun.

In the Dollar General robbery, he wore a face mask and in the Family Dollar robbery, he wore a black ski mask, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has information on any of these robberies, they should call Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444. All tips remain anonymous.