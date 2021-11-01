3 armed suspects break into Harnett County home, rob victims, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three armed suspects broke into a home and robbed the residents on Monday morning, according to a press release.

Investigators are currently at the scene of a home in the 200-block of Beaver Road in Erwin, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the home around 8:15 a.m. after receiving a call of a home invasion and robbery.

The sheriff’s office said that no one was injured after the three armed suspects busted into the home and robbed the victims.

There is currently no suspect information available.

Authorities ask that if you have any information you call (910) 893-0300 or submit your tip to p3tips.com.