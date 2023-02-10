ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday.

CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the Executive Inn located at 1821 North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. Johnny Lyons, 58, was injured in the shooting.

Police said three men — Williams, Shamoral Williams, 28, and Naquandre Mitchell, 26 — forced themselves inside a motel room to commit a robbery. The room was occupied by Lyons and Quindal Joyner. The investigation also revealed that Leonard Rudd, 39, and Montavis Jones were additional accomplices.

Officers said Shamoral, Jones and Mitchell fled the scene and Williams died using a gun in self defense.

Rudd was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police said Joyner also fled the scene, but is not wanted at this time.

On Friday, three men were arrested for robbery. The arrests are as follows:

Mitchell is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. He received a $175,000 secured bond.

Rudd is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. He received a $175,000 secured bond.

Shamoral Williams is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. He received a $175,000 secured bond.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Rudd and Shamoral will appear in court on Feb. 23. A court date for Mitchell is unknown.