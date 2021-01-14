3 arrested for murder days after man shot, killed at his Harnett County business

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were arrested for murder on Wednesday, two days after a man was killed in a shooting at his business in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.

Courtney Christine Carrol, 31, of Spring Lake; Jeremy Devonta Campbell, 28, of Spring Lake; and Jordan Issac Nathaniel Stone, 20, of St. Pauls were each charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Courtney Carrol.

Jordan Issac Nathaniel Stone.

Jeremy Campbell.

All three are being held at the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond. They’re due in court on Friday.

On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 6800 block of U.S. 401 South in Bunnlevel. They found a man, later identified as 51-year-old Charles Edward Bias, suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Aaron Meredith.

Deputies tried to help Bias until EMS arrived, but he died.