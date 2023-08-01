PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were charged after multiple drugs and weapons were found at an Edgecombe County residence that was being used as a “gang stronghold”, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 30, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives tried to make contact with several juveniles and adults unsafely handling firearms at a home on Carol Lane in Princeville.

Before deputies attempted to make contact with these individuals, the sheriff’s office said they were under surveillance.

While outside the home, several juveniles were seen brandishing firearms and making videos with them. The sheriff’s office said they were entering and leaving the home with the weapons.

While deputies were pulling up to the home, most of the subjects that were standing around fled on foot. The sheriff’s office said several parties threw the items into the woods and fled.

With the help of K-9 partners, deputies found about one ounce of marijuana that was thrown by one of the juveniles along with an AR-style pistol.

The sheriff’s office said that due to the nature of the crimes along with juveniles using the home as a gang-strong hold, a search warrant was executed.

Deputies found and seized:

A stolen Glock 23 .40 caliber with a switch attachment

A ghost gun without a serial number

One ounce of marijuana

One ounce of suspected cocaine

Boxes of live ammunition

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

The residents and their charges are as follows:

Kelvon Dontae Whitehead, 33

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of a stolen firearm

One count of possession of a machine gun

One count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

He received a $300,000 secured bond.

Latesha Elaine McKinney, 43

One count of possession of a stolen firearm

One count of possession of a machine gun

One count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

She received a $65,000 secured bond.

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.