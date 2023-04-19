SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested in Lee County within a four-day period for having drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A traffic stop was conducted on April 13 by Lee County deputies on Edwards Road. During the traffic stop, deputies said they found crystal methamphetamine in the suspect’s car.

Mariya Forestiere was charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine and received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

One day later on April 14, deputies conducted a traffic stop on NC 87. Deputies said they found drugs in the suspect’s car.

Nicholas Cooper was arrested for possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $7,500 unsecured bond.

On Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop during a driver’s license checking station. Deputies said they found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the suspect’s vehicle.

Emmit Leroy McNeill, 53, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the posted speed and driving while license revoked.

McNeill received a $5,000 secured bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not provide Forestiere’s or Cooper’s ages.