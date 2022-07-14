ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Three brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people, according to police.

Police said they received reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road.

Officers said before they arrived, everyone had left the scene.

Police said they were notified two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital.

Police said 29-year-old David Jordan Jr. is in critical condition, and Kaborius Bryant has been treated and released.

Police later found the three brothers connected to the shooting and arrested them.

Jermel Lynch, 33, was charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder.

Myron Lynch, 28, was charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder, One Count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and One Count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Police said he received a $95,000 secured bond.

Daquan Lynch, 23, was charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder, One Count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and One Count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He received a $95,000 secure bond, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, ot Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.