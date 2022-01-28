3 busted after AR-15 style rifles found in car; 1 suspect hid gun down his pants, Hoke County deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Hoke County say they nabbed three people after AR-15 style rifles were found in a car — including one hidden in a suspect’s pants.

The bust happened Wednesday when detectives made a traffic stop near the intersection of Turnpike and Mockingbird Hill roads, which is just outside Raeford, a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies walked to the car, they saw “multiple AR-15 style rifles” and one occupant of the car was trying to “conceal the firearm in their pants,” the news release said.

All occupants were asked to get out of the car and detectives searched the vehicle.

A 9mm handgun with serial numbers that had been removed was found, officials said.

The driver, Ty-Quez Burch, and both passengers Shykeim Leslie and Nyjull McDuffie were charged with carry concealed weapon and alter/remove serial number from a gun, the news release said.

Each suspect was held on a $50,000 secured bond.