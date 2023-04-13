VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were busted in Moore County on Tuesday for trafficking drugs, according to Sheriff Ronnie Fields.

On Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Main Street in Vass. After stopping the vehicle, deputies conducted a search.

Sheriff Fields said deputies found 187 dosage units of oxycodone, fentanyl and items of drug paraphernalia.

Isaiah Holmes, 22, was charged with:

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.

Jamie Christine Cleary, 50, was charged with:

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

She received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.

Tate Allen Trogdon, 23, was charged with:

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.