VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were busted in Moore County on Tuesday for trafficking drugs, according to Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
On Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Main Street in Vass. After stopping the vehicle, deputies conducted a search.
Sheriff Fields said deputies found 187 dosage units of oxycodone, fentanyl and items of drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah Holmes, 22, was charged with:
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)
- Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.
Jamie Christine Cleary, 50, was charged with:
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)
- Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
She received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.
Tate Allen Trogdon, 23, was charged with:
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)
- Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.