VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were busted in Moore County on Tuesday for trafficking drugs, according to Sheriff Ronnie Fields.

On Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Main Street in Vass. After stopping the vehicle, deputies conducted a search.

Sheriff Fields said deputies found 187 dosage units of oxycodone, fentanyl and items of drug paraphernalia.

Isaiah Holmes, 22, was charged with:

  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)
  • Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.

Jamie Christine Cleary, 50, was charged with:

  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)
  • Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

She received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.

Tate Allen Trogdon, 23, was charged with:

  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)
  • Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 10.