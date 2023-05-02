NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested after a fight at a Holiday Motel early Sunday morning, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at 2:36 a.m., deputies responded to the motel regarding a disturbance and a fight. Units arrived and saw a red passenger car move into a parking spot.

Deputies said they made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Raekwon Alston. While speaking with Alston, deputies said they saw him trying to conceal a firearm. He was removed from the vehicle and detained while deputies seized a loaded firearm.

Deputies said Alston also had cocaine and unprescribed narcotic pills with him. While this was taking place, two women came out of a room and began arguing and fighting with each other. Deputies commanded them to stop, but they refused.

The sheriff’s office said Tierra Nicole Williams, 29, was found with a loaded firearm. Lavetta Raquel Adams, 27, was also arrested for assault.

Alston was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver Schedule V controlled substance. He received a $100,000 bond.

Adams was charged with simple assault and obstruct, resist, delay. She was released on a $2,000 secured bond.

Williams was charged with carrying a concealed gun and obstruct, resist, delay. She received a written promise and was held until she was sober.