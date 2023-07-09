RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-car wreck along U.S. 401/Louisburg Road near Interstate 540 in northern Wake County closed part of the road for about 30 minutes Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 401 at the intersection with I-540, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At least three cars were involved in the crash with one car sustaining major damage. An NCDOT camera at the scene showed two cars and a Jeep appeared to be involved in the wreck.

The three northbound right lanes of U.S. 401 were closed. The NCDOT estimated the road would be clear by 10:20 p.m., but all lanes were back open by 8:55 p.m.

NCDOT image

Raleigh Police Department and fire crews were at the scene.

Police said there were minor injuries in the wreck with one person taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.