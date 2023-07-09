RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-car wreck along U.S. 401/Louisburg Road near Interstate 540 in northern Wake County closed part of the road for about 30 minutes Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 401 at the intersection with I-540, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Click here for CBS 17’s live traffic map 🚦

At least three cars were involved in the crash with one car sustaining major damage. An NCDOT camera at the scene showed two cars and a Jeep appeared to be involved in the wreck.

The three northbound right lanes of U.S. 401 were closed. The NCDOT estimated the road would be clear by 10:20 p.m., but all lanes were back open by 8:55 p.m.

NCDOT image

Raleigh Police Department and fire crews were at the scene.

Police said there were minor injuries in the wreck with one person taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.