3 central NC airports receive millions in safety improvement funds from NCDOT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved state funds totaling over $4.2 million for improvements at several North Carolina airports.

This includes Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, Moore County Airport in Carthage and Tarboro-Edgecombe Airport.

Johnston Regional Airport is receiving $482,000 for AWOS and glideslope critical area clearing.

Moore County Airport is getting $2,340,000 in state funds for land acquisition in the runway protection zone.

Tarboro-Edgecombe Airport is receiving $168,000 in state funds for taxiway land acquisition.

The other airports to receiving funds are Curtis L. Brown Field in Elizabethtown, Duplin County Airport, Henderson Field Airport in Wallace, Davidson County Airport in Lexington.

In their release, the Board of Transportation stressed the importance of all of North Carolina’s airports: