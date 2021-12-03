3 charged in shooting of 35-year-old man in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police have charged three men following a Nov. 28 shooting that left a 35-year-old man injured.

Police said officers were called to the 700 block of Lincoln Drive just after noon in reference to a person being shot.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Rocky Mount police said.

He was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he was later listed in stable condition.

On Thursday, Rocky Mount police arrested Nasir Winstead, 22, and charged him with shooting into an occupied dwelling and injury to real property.

Winstead received a $7500 unsecured bond.

Two other men, 35-year-old Mark Smith and 20-year-old Mackinley Jones, have been charged in the shooting.

They each face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Further information was not released.