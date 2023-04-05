DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven people and one dog are displaced after a fire destroyed a home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Around 12 p.m., fire crews said they were called to the 400 block of Feldspar Way in reference to a house fire.

(Division Chief David Swain/Durham Fire Department)

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof of a one-story single-family home.

Crews consisting of 41 firefighters from the Durham Fire Department and the Redwood Fire Department got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to a release from the Durham Fire Department.

Fire officials said three juveniles and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire, and were able to escape without injury.

They said there was heavy fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The damage displaced one adult, six children and one dog, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

(Division Chief David Swain/Durham Fire Department)

(Division Chief David Swain/Durham Fire Department)

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting the family, along with friends and other family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.