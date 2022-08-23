SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period.

They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months.

Officers said they were called to the first shooting Monday at about 3 p.m. with a report of shots fired just outside the city limits on Highway 903 near the projects.

Twenty minutes later, while police were on scene, they say a man was shot just one block over on the 500 block of East 8th Street.

Police say they arrived within seconds to find a man shot in the back.

He was flown to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to reports.

Officers say they saw suspects running from the second shooting into a nearby wooded area.

They searched the wooded area and found evidence that later led to three teenagers being arrested during a nearby traffic stop, according to a release. It says one of the teenagers was charged and the other arrests are pending.

The third shooting happened later Monday night in the same area, officers say.

Police say someone shot a house several times on the 500 block of East 9th Street and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators say these shootings are all related and have been an issue for several months.

“It is likely these shootings will continue as long as victims and witnesses remain silent,” Scotland Neck police wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers say people in the area may see a strong law enforcement presence. They say it’s part of an effort to keep the community as safe as possible.

The Scotland Neck Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either agency, text 911, or fill out a form for Halifax County Crime Stoppers. Police say anyone with tips can remain anonymous.

“In order to bring these criminals to justice, law enforcement needs your help,” the Scotland Neck Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We all need to work together to make our communities a safer place to live and work.”