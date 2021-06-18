3 Durham men arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Three men from Durham are among those arrested following a shooting overnight Friday in Rocky Mount, police said.

Around 12:45 p.m., Rocky Mount police were alerted to gunshots being fired in the 1200 block of Liberty Street by Shotspotter.

While officers were headed to the scene, someone called 911 to report someone had been shot in that area.

The shooting victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Rashon Daniel, Corey Williams, Maurcio Whitaker, and Jha’leel

Burnette (RMPD)

Rocky Mount police officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the area without its headlights on and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said multiple guns and spent shell casings were found inside the suspect vehicle.

Four men were arrested following the traffic stop.

Jha’leel Burnette, 21, of Durham

Corey Williams, 21, of Durham

Maurcio Whitaker, 22, of Durham

Rashon Daniel, 20, of Enfield

They each face charges of:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling,

Discharging a firearm in City limits,

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Carrying a concealed weapon

All four are being held under a $275,000 bond each in the Nash County Detention Center.