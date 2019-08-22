3 firefighters injured after roof collapses in Harnett County fire

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Three firefighters who were combating a blaze Wednesday in Erwin were injured when the roof of the building collapsed, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The three firefighters were transported to the hospital. All three are expected to be OK.

The fire happened along the 1000 block of Antioch Church Road. The fire was caused by “illegal burning,” according to an alert.

No further information was available.

