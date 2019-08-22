3 firefighters injured after roof collapses in Harnett County fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire generic_28247

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Three firefighters who were combating a blaze Wednesday in Erwin were injured when the roof of the building collapsed, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The three firefighters were transported to the hospital. All three are expected to be OK.

The fire happened along the 1000 block of Antioch Church Road. The fire was caused by “illegal burning,” according to an alert.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss