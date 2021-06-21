3 firefighters injured in Chatham County house fire

GOLDSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say three firefighters were injured while battling a Chatham County house fire early Monday morning.

Goldston Fire Department responded to the home in the Indian Creek Estates area around 1:20 a.m.

The fire became overwhelming for the crews at the scene and additional help was requested. Seven volunteer fire and EMS departments from Lee and Moore Counties responded to assist.

The fire was under control around 5 a.m.

Three firefighters were injured, with at least one suffering heat exhaustion. Two of the firefighters were from the Goldston Fire Department and one was from the Bennett Fire Department.

All three firefighters are expected to be released from the hospital today.