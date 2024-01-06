HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Vance County said a woman and two men were found dead during a welfare check at a home Saturday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. at a home along Abbott Road, about two miles south of Henderson off Bear Pond Road which intersects with U.S. 1 Bypass, according to Vance County Sheriff Curtis R. Brame.

Deputies were still on the scene at the home in the Gillburg community as of 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening, Brame said.

The sheriff said the deceased at the home are all adults — one woman and two men.

The discovery of the deaths came during a welfare check after family members contacted the sheriff’s office and said they had not heard from any in the group recently, Brame said. A deputy and family member then visited the home Saturday afternoon, finding the three dead, the sheriff said.

Brame said the Vance County Sheriff’s Office had requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

No other information was available Saturday night.