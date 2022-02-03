3 from Goldsboro arrested after police search turns up cocaine, marijuana, stolen guns

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people from Goldsboro face charges after police say a search of a home found cocaine, marijuana and two stolen guns.

The Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force said Thursday that Brian Dionte Darden, Carolina D. McNeil and Isaiah Deshon Gray were arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Darden faces four drug charges — including possession with intent to sell or distribute — and received a $100,000 secured bond.

McNeil is charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of a stolen firearm. She received a $5,000 bond.

Gray is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and received a $3,000 secured bond.

The task force said the home on Olivia Lane in Goldsboro was searched Wednesday. The search found about 260 grams of marijuana, seven grams of cocaine and three guns. Two of them were reported stolen.

Two other people were cited for simple possession of marijuana and were released.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.