3 Harnett County schools entering remote learning Thursday due to COVID-19

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Three Harnett County schools announced they are entering remote learning today due to COVID-19 related issues, a post on the county’s Facebook said Thursday morning.

Erwin Elementary, Dunn Middle and Overhills High School are the three impacted schools that will go to remote learning from today until Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“The following schools will enter remote learning on Thursday, January 20, 2022: Erwin Elementary, Dunn Middle, Overhills High (and) the schools listed will return to regular schedule on Tuesday, January 25, 2022,” the post said. “HCS understands the difficulty this causes our families. As a result, decisions were made to ensure student safety in our schools. We appreciate your support as we navigate through the most recent COVID variant.”

Harnett County Schools did not say, other than the recent omicron variant, what prompted only these three schools to enter remote learning.