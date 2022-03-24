CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County authorities filed a total of 27 drug and gun charges against three people from West End after sheriff’s deputies found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, firearms and nearly $42,000 in cash during a search.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Thursday announced the arrests of Mark Anthony Wall, 39; Tina Ann Martin, 39; and Hazel Wall Monroe, 64.

Deputies searched a house in the 100 block of Jennet Drive in West End on Tuesday and said they found the drugs along with $41,934.

Wall faces 14 charges while there were 12 filed against Martin. Both face three charges related to methamphetamine and three connected to heroin, and they both received secured $10,000 bonds and court dates of April 22.

Monroe was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, received a $2,500 unsecured bond and is due in court March 30.