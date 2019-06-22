3 injured as Clayton dad crashes, flips truck 3 times on I-40

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver from Clayton was with his wife and three children when their pickup truck flipped multiple times during a crash on Interstate 40 Saturday just west of Raleigh, officials say.

The two-vehicle crash happened on westbound I-40 just after 11 a.m. near Airport Boulevard when the Clayton dad, who was driving a pickup truck, tried to pass a car, but clipped the front of the car while passing, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper C.A. Smith.

The pickup truck, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling at about 80 mph, then overturned three times leaving rim prints in the highway, Smith said.

The wreck happened when the pickup truck driver “got impatient” and decided to pass the car that was in the far left lane, Smith said. While passing, the back corner of the truck clipped the front of the car.

All of those who were hurt in the wreck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered a knee and head injury in the wreck while his wife suffered minor injuries, Smith said. A 17-year-old daughter reported back pain and two other children, ages 14 and 15, were not hurt.

The driver of the car that was clipped was not injured.

Smith noted that all five were wearing their seatbelts.

“If you saw it you would think whoever is in that truck is not supposed to be here. It was bad,” Smith said.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited with careless and reckless driving and unsafe lane change, Smith said. His name was not available Saturday afternoon.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now