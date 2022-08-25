ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department confirmed to CBS 17.

Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

He also said the three people suffering from injuries were transported from West Rock Paper Mill Company to a nearby hospital.

As of 7 p.m. there are no leads on what led to the explosion.