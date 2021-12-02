3 men accused of assaulting Nash County man, trying to steal his dump trailer

These mugshots from the Nash County Sheriff’s Department show Michael Brandon Jones of Bailey, William Victor Kent of Wilson and David Terrell Graham of Wilson. They were arrested after authorities said they attempted to steal a man’s dump trailer and injured him severely enough to send him to a hospital. (Nash County Sheriff’s Department.)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men face charges after authorities said they tried to steal a man’s dump trailer in Nash County and injured its owner so severely that he wound up in a hospital.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that William Victor Kent, 35, and Davis Tervell Graham, 28, of Wilson and Michael Brandon Jones, 28, of Bailey, were being held in the Nash County Detention Center on $250,000 secured bonds.

They were arrested Wednesday and face charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, larceny of a firearm, and attempted larceny of a trailer.

Deputies say the incident happened Nov. 11 in Bailey, where three men in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe attempted to steal the unidentified man’s trailer. Authorities say he was injured when he confronted the men, and they left without the trailer.

Deputies say they were identified because of evidence and multiple interviews. They expect more charges or indictments.