3 men charged with murder, attempted murder following deadly assault in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were arrested Saturday for their connection in a homicide in Rocky Mount earlier in the week, police spokesperson Cpl. Clay Wilder said in a news release on Tuesday.

Wilson Smith, 21, Jaquante Burton, 18, and Marquille Hines, 22, were arrested for their involvement in a homicide that happened around 11:15 p.m. along the 200 block of Union Street, the release said.

(From left) Jaquante Burton, Marquille Hines, and Wilson Hines.

Police responded to a report of an assault to find two people — 28-year-old Jean-Luc Batchelor and 27-year-old Tanieka Deloatch — injured during an assault. Both were taken to UNC Nash Hospital. Batchelor died of his injuries. Deloatch was later taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville and is still recovering, the release said.

Police are investigating the matter as a shooting. Smith, Burton, and Hines are all charged with a count of first-degree murder and a count of attempted first-degree murder. They are being held at the Nash County Jail on no bond, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: