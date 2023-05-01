CENTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are wanted in Franklin County after committing an armed robbery Sunday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at 9:40 p.m., three men entered the Dollar General located at 5977 NC-561 wearing hoodies and gloves. The sheriff’s office said two of the men were armed with handguns.

They stole an unknown amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.