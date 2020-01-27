3 more arrested after woman killed by stray bullet in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Three more people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old on January 11, Sanford police said.

The arrests bring the total number charged in connection with the death of Diamond Preosha Richardson to five.

Vicente Galarza Alvarez, 19, of Sanford was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Monday by U.S. Marshals at the Days Inn Hotel at 1217 N. Horner Blvd.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court January 28.

Jazmine Joanne Urrutia, 20, of Sanford was arrested along with Alvarez at the Days Inn.

She received a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court January 28.

Emrique DeAngelo Lee, 20, of Sanford was arrested at 7:40 a.m Monday by U.S. Marshals at an apartment off Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

Marshals then turned Lee over to Sanford police.

He’s being held without bond and will appear in court January 28.

All three are charged with first-degree murder.

The arrests come after shots were fired in area of Chatham and S. Moore streets around 7:30 p.m. January 11.

Sanford police said Richardson was struck by a bullet while riding in a car traveling on Simmons Street at S. Moore Street.

The driver of the car took her to Central Carolina Hospital, where she died, police said.

Police officers chased several males seen running from the area where the shots were fired, capturing 20-year-old Rayshawn Ahmik Donaldson and a 17-year-old juvenile.

They were also charged with first-degree murder.

