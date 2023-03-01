NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were arrested on Wednesday for breaking and entering into multiple vehicles, according to the Nashville Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Nashville Police Department began receiving several reports of vehicle break-ins where items were stolen. Police said some of the items included personal identification documents, financial transaction cards, cash and guns.

A neighborhood canvass was conducted to identify additional victims and 10 vehicles were broken into and had items stolen, officials confirmed.

After police saw surveillance footage within the area, two unknown men were wearing hooded sweatshirts while committing the offenses.

At midnight on Wednesday, a highway patrol trooper reported seeing two men walking on the roadway in the area of Western Avenue in Nashville.

The two subjects were eventually located and a consensual encounter was made. It was determined that both subjects were actively committing vehicle break-ins within the area.

A search revealed evidence of stolen items, as well as a gun that was reported stolen from a break-in earlier that morning.

Both men were detained until investigators could arrive.

During follow-up interviews, it was established that both suspects, along with a male juvenile, committed an extensive number of vehicle break-ins during the 24-hour period on Tuesday.

It was later discovered that an additional 20 vehicles were broken into. Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Wilson Road in Nashville on Wednesday.

Tyshawn Williams, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Additional charges may be pressed against Williams, police said.

Police said two 16-year-old boys will have several charges against them on a juvenile petition, too.

“Everyone should be reminded that criminals often seek the path of least resistance, so those who fail to lock their vehicle doors are more likely to become a victim of break-ins such as this,” Nashville police said.

Police also remind everyone to lock their doors and check for any valuables.