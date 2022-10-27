HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three out of four lanes are closed on Interstate 40/85 west of Hillsborough on Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, three out of four lanes are closed on I-40/85 near mile marker 160 heading south.

The lanes closed at 4:55 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 7:55 p.m.

Sergeant Chris Knox with the NC Highway Patrol confirmed a suspect was involved in a chase that began in Durham County and ended in Orange County.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.