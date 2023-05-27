RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several parking decks at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport reached capacity Saturday morning as travelers took flight on Memorial Day weekend, according to the airport.

It comes after airport and Transportation Security Administration officials said they were expecting around 255,000 travelers to fly through the airport this weekend, a 20-percent raise from last year.

As of 8:52 a.m., RDU said three out of their four parking decks were 100 percent full.

They include Park RDU Premier, Park RDU Central and Park RDU Economy 3.

The airport said Park RDU Economy 4 was the only available parking deck at 56 percent full.

Click here to see the latest parking information from RDU.