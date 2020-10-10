3 of 4 suspects in Rocky Mount Walmart shooting have been arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Rocky Mount have apprehended three of the four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened inside the Benvenue Road Walmart Friday afternoon.

According to police, Jaylen Knight, 21 and Darius Williams, 19, have both been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill.

Knight has a $75,000 unsecured bond, while Williams has a $50,000 bond.

The third suspect is a juvenile and was released on juvenile petition to his parents.

There is currently an outstanding warrant for 20-year-old Akavius Knight, on charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday when police say a physical altercation took place after the four suspects surrounded the victim. The victim was shot when he tried to run away.

The victim is listed in stable condition in the hospital.

Akavius Knight, 20

Jaylen Knight, 21