LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation into an identity theft crime led the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest three of their own on Wednesday.

The three officers worked in the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and are now being charged for their involvement in the furtherance of an identity theft crime that had resulted in the March 25 arrest of James E. Hunt Jr., 42, of Rowland.

The officers—Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke—were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, James Hunt, Jr., was arrested by officers with the Robeson County Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force. The task force was patrolling in Rowland, N.C. and arrested Hunt Jr. for the offenses of possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop.

James E. Hunt Jr., 42, of Rowland

At the time of James Hunt Jr.’s arrest, he fraudulently provided the demographics of his brother—one of the three arrested officers—Jackie Hunt.

James Hunt Jr. was then processed into the Robeson County Detention Center by Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones and was bonded out under the false name, despite the officers knowing James Hunt Jr.’s true identity.

On March 28, 2022, investigators determined the true identity of James Hunt Jr. and additional warrants were obtained for the offenses of identity theft and resist delay and obstruct for providing false information to law enforcement officers.

James Hunt Jr. was taken into custody by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday, April 16, 2022 and placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with a $95,000 secured bond.

Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones were given a $500,000 unsecured bond.

“Every employee of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center is expected to abide by the laws of the state,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The sheriff also said, “These officers are held to a higher standard and took an oath of office to uphold the rules, regulations and laws of this state. It’s a proven fact that I will not tolerate foolishness and with the investigative work of Detectives and our Professional Standards Division Investigators, we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion.”