ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount Police arrested three suspects for armed robbery using a Real Time Intelligence Center system.

On May 31 at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Friendly Way convenience store.

Investigators determined that 30-year-old Traci Perry contacted the victim and told him to meet her at the store. While the victim was waiting, two males approached and briefly entered the vehicle before exiting and running back toward Rocky Mount Housing on Kennedy Circle.

With the assistance of the FUSUS Real-Time Intelligence Center, officers located video surveillance that showed the incident.

The investigation led officers to the residence on Kennedy Drive. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant, where the suspects were taken into custody, and officers recovered a reported stolen firearm.

Cartell Thomas, 25, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a

firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He received a $100,000 secured

bond.

Additionally, Thomas had active warrants for a March 31 Rocky Mount robbery, receiving a $305,000 secured bond.

Thomas was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Facility under a $405,000 secured bond.

Jaquan Allen, 24, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He received a $100,000 secured bond and was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention facility. A photo of Allen is unavailable at the time of arrest.

Traci Perry, 30, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. She received a $100,000 secured bond and was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention facility.

“We are extremely appreciative of businesses that allow their cameras to be connected to our Real

Time Intelligence Center system (FUSUS). We continue to encourage businesses to allow video sharing to strengthen criminal investigations and quickly apprehend suspects who commit crimes within our city,” stated Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell.