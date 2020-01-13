3 Sampson County students taken to hospital after storm damages school

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Strong storms damaged a Sampson County school Monday afternoon – sending three students to the hospital, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The storm damaged the Union Intermediate School’s gymnasium, assistant county manager Susan Holder said.

The students suffered minor injuries when the storm hit around 2 p.m.

The school may delay its release.

Union Intermediate School is a public school on Edmond Mathis Road just off US 421 south of Clinton.

