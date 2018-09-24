3 shot, 1 killed at Rocky Mount bingo hall, police say

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Police line do not cross

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) - One woman is dead and two men are in the hospital following an armed robbery and shooting at a bingo hall on Sept. 21, Rocky Mount police said Monday.

Officers responded to Tarrytown Beach Bingo, located at 570 S. Wesleyan Blvd., around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 in reference to an armed robbery and shooting with injury call.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims who had been shot. The first victim was identified as Nesha Pitt, 33. Emergency crews on scene attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. Pitt was pronounced dead at the bingo hall, police said.

Two men had also been shot. According to officials, both of the 28-year-old victims were airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment of their injuries.

One victim is listed in stable condition and the other is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.