TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend.

On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Three dogs were found along the road just outside the Tarboro town limits.



Photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office



“Upon their arrival, three dogs were located that appeared to have been starved to death and dumped,” the news release said.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the dogs, which appeared emaciated.

No identification or microchips were found on the dogs, deputies said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the incident should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit at (252)641-7911.

“Sheriff Atkinson and the ECSO intend to investigate this to the fullest and will bring those responsible to justice,” the news release said.